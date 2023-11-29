© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How ballot shortages happen in the U.S.

By Ashley Lopez
Published November 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST

Ballot shortages are a rare occurrence in American elections. But they do happen. In fact they happened earlier this month in some polling locations in Mississippi and Ohio.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Ashley Lopez
Ashley Lopez is a political correspondent for NPR based in Austin, Texas. She joined NPR in May 2022. Prior to NPR, Lopez spent more than six years as a health care and politics reporter for KUT, Austin's public radio station. Before that, she was a political reporter for NPR Member stations in Florida and Kentucky. Lopez is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and grew up in Miami, Florida.
From now to Giving Tuesday, you can make a huge impact on the local journalism you get from WKAR. We need 500 donations to unlock a special $50,000 gift. Your donation, of any amount, can get us closer to funding the news and entertainment you value from our station.
DONATE