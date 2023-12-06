Day Sponsors | December 6, 2023

Today’s radio programming is made possible in part by contributions… In celebration of Anja and Elis Zakrzewski. Happy Birthday, love Mom and Dad! From Becky Schwarz and family. Remembering Tom Schneider, extraordinary husband, father, Opa, and human being. Forever loved and missed. In celebration of Bob Herbst's birthday with love from Betsy.
Did you know that 40% of Michigan third graders have trouble with reading? Join WKAR in our efforts to increase youth literacy. Every donation of $60 or more provides a reading kit to a child in our community, and funds another year of local journalism. Donate today!