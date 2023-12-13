© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published December 13, 2023 at 5:11 AM EST

The House is set to vote on formalizing an impeachment inquiry. Biden makes critical comments about Israel's response to Hamas. Alabama plans to execute a prisoner using nitrogen gas.

