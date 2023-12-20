© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By Michel Martin,
A Martínez
Published December 20, 2023 at 5:04 AM EST

Colorado Supreme Court says Trump ineligible to become president again after engaging in insurrection. The latest on the Israel-Hamas war. Millions of Congolese head to polls to elect new president.

Michel Martin
A Martínez
