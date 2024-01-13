A severe winter storm will bring subzero temperatures to the Midwest this weekend

Kate is Senior Editor for Enterprise at WBEZ and she leads the station’s amazing team of education reporters. Kate joined the station in late 2016 after serving as a director at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics. She also was awarded an IOP fellowship to teach a seminar on the Politics of School Reform. Before joining the IOP in 2015, Kate spent nearly 20 year as a print reporter and opinion writer. Most recently, she was Deputy Editorial Page Editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, where she wrote editorials on education, Illinois politics and city and state policy issues. She also ran the paper’s political endorsement process. Previously, Kate worked as a Sun-Times metro reporter, covering schools and public housing, and at the Associated Press, The Providence Journal and ABC 20/20 and she has freelanced for The Atlantic.com. Kate is a two-time winner of the national Education Writers Association top opinion writing award for editorials on the Chicago Public Schools and is a winner of the Studs Terkel Award for coverage of Chicago's diverse communities. She speaks publicly about schools and politics and is a frequent panelist on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight: The Week in Review. Kate lives in Chicago with her family.
