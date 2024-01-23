© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trump and Haley square off in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary

By A Martínez,
Danielle Kurtzleben
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:04 AM EST

The New Hampshire primary takes place Tuesday, with the Republican field reduced to two major presidential candidates: Donald Trump and Nikki Haley.

A Martínez
A Martínez
Danielle Kurtzleben
Danielle Kurtzleben
