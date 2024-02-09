Job Posting #929293: WKAR Morning Edition Producer/Host

EMPLOYMENT

WKAR Morning Edition Producer/Host

WKAR Public Media - Michigan State University

WKAR enriches people's lives through programs and services that educate, inspire, and entertain, fostering citizenship and culture, the joy of learning, and the power of diverse perspectives.

Job Summary

WKAR, the PBS affiliate within the College of Communication Arts and Sciences and a national broadcast leader, seeks a Morning Edition producer and host. Responsibilities include producing and presenting local newscasts and breaks in Morning Edition and anchoring additional newscasts, reporting human-interest features and producing and scheduling on-air interviews, creating digital content to supplement on-air stories and attending occasional in-person station events with listeners.

In this role, you will report to the News Director, and work with the News Editor, Assignment Editor, other program hosts, reporters, the Senior Director of Radio Operations as well as student interns. This position will produce and host local segments between 5:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on our two NPR member stations; write and anchor news segments, consistently delivering a professional on-air presentation while operating the control board during live broadcasts or hosting the show remotely; Pitch, produce and edit audio-rich features with multiple viewpoints and sources of sound; and produce and conduct interviews for broadcast.

In addition to a competitive salary, this position will enjoy the spectacular benefits that Michigan State University has to offer:



Retirement program with 10% employer matching

Health, prescription drug, dental, and life insurance coverage at no additional cost

Flexible paid time off

East Lansing, Michigan continuously ranks as a ‘best place to live’ for its affordable living, small town charm, vibrant arts, and local activities – not to mention it is only a short drive to Michigan’s captivating Great Lakes and beautiful scenic views.

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE



Knowledge equivalent to that which normally would be acquired by completing a four-year college degree in Broadcasting, Communication, Journalism, or in an area related to the work being performed.

At least three to five years of related and progressively more responsible or expansive work experience in radio production, broadcast operations, rules and regulations and interviewing.

To apply, please refer to Posting #929293 and complete an electronic submission at the Michigan State University Employment Opportunities website https://careers.msu.edu. Applications close at 11:55 pm on February 20, 2024.