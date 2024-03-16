© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New study raises questions about the CDC's data on the maternal mortality rate

By Scott Simon,
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published March 16, 2024 at 8:03 AM EDT

A new study raises doubts about the high rate of maternal mortality in the U.S. that was officially reported.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin
Your gift during our Spring Fundraising Campaign will help fund the reporting you'll need leading up to November's general election. You'll also be preserving the free journalism mid-Michigan relies on. Donate now!
DONATE