Trump's trials update

By Domenico Montanaro,
Ximena Bustillo
Published April 20, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT

With jury selection concluded, opening statements are scheduled for Monday in former President Donald Trump's New York hush money trial. NPR talks with University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.

