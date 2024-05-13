© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Big news for gardeners: USDA updates planting zone map

By Jeff Brady
Published May 13, 2024 at 5:13 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has an updated plant hardiness zone map. Will the new map change what gardeners should plant this spring?

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jeff Brady
Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
See stories by Jeff Brady
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE