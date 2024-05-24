© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Top U.N. court orders Israel to halt Rafah offensive

By Rob Schmitz,
Steve Inskeep
Published May 24, 2024 at 10:52 AM EDT

The International Court of Justice ruled Israel must halt its assault on the southern Gaza city, calling the humanitarian situation "disastrous."

Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
