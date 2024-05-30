© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Activists hope other countries will follow Colombia's lead and ban bullfighting

By Carrie Kahn
Published May 30, 2024 at 3:37 AM EDT

Lawmakers in Colombia have voted to ban bullfighting, a centuries-old tradition in the South American country.

Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico.
