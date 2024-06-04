© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Biden is expected to announce new asylum rules for migrants at the border

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán,
Michel Martin
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:16 AM EDT

President Biden is expected to issue an executive order Tuesday that would greatly reduce the number of asylum-seekers allowed into the country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Journalism at this station is made possible by donors who value local reporting. Donate today to keep stories like this one coming. It is thanks to your generosity that we can keep this content free and accessible for everyone. Thanks!
DONATE