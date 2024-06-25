© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
An insider's look at how Biden preps for a debate

By Megan Lim,
Patrick JarenwattananonJuana Summers
Published June 25, 2024 at 6:26 PM EDT

NPR'S Juana Summers speaks with Bob Bauer, the personal lawyer to President Biden, who stood in for Trump and Bernie Sanders in 2020 during mock-debates for the president to prep.

Megan Lim
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Juana Summers
