Tue Aug 6 at 9PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | Behind Biden’s historic decision, decades of challenges and controversies, triumphs and tragedies. The inside story of Biden’s rise to the presidency, the personal and political forces that shaped him and led to his dramatic decision to step aside.

Watch this episode of FRONTLINE on the WKAR livestream at video.wkar.org/livestream.