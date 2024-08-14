Hispanic Heritage Month 2024 | TV Listings

Ahead Sept. 15 - Oct.15: Explore a collection of stories that highlight Hispanic and Latino voices and contributions.

AIRING IN PRIMETIME on WKAR HD and WKAR World, Sept. 15 - Oct. 15, 2024.

All times are PM. Listings are subject to change.



WKAR HD Listings

16 | Mon

10:00 American Masters: Orozco: Man of Fire

Follow the life of Mexican muralist Jose Clemente Orozco, a life filled with drama, adversity and triumph, is one of the great stories of the modern era.

17 | Tue

9:00 American Masters: Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined is a documentary film about the life and work of Julia Alvarez, one of America's most celebrated Latina writers. Alvarez burst onto the literary scene in 1991 with her semi-autobiographical novel, How the Garcia Sisters Lost Their Accents, to great acclaim, followed by In the Time of the Butterflies (1994), which raised global awareness about three sisters assassinated by Dominican dictator Rafael Trujillo, and was made into a major motion picture. Her most recent novel, Afterlife, explores the universal issues of aging, loss and healing, and joins the debate about Latino immigrants in the United States. Called "a writer of gigantic storytelling talent, and exquisitely composed prose," Alvarez has helped blaze the trail for generations of Latina/o authors helping transform American culture and literature. Now 72 years old, she feels that time is running out to tell all of the stories still within her. The film will explore her childhood in the Dominican Republic, her complex family dynamics, the lifelong impact of their escape from the dictatorship, her feelings of displacement, hybridity and loss - and how she transforms all of this, in a nuanced, complex writing voice - into poetry, essays and novels.

24 | Tue

8:00 Finding Your Roots: Mexican Roots

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and guests Mario Lopez and Melissa Villasenor look at the Mexican American experience as seen through the lens of two families.

27 | Fri

9:00 Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos: Echoes of Empires

Join host John Leguizamo as he examines the rise and legacy of the Great Empires and civilizations of Mexico, South America and the Caribbean, from the Taino to the Olmec, Inca, Maya, Aztec, and more.

10:00 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards

The highest honor for Hispanics and Latinos returns to the Kennedy Center for a star-studded celebration of Hispanic and Latino excellence in arts, music, business, philanthropy, and more.

4 | Fri

9:00 Voces American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos: Threads in the American Tapestry

Explore how Latino DNA has been pivotal to the identity of the U.S. since before her inception. Highlighting key figures and events, host John Leguizamo shows how Latinos helped create the nation we know today.

10:00 VOCES: Mambo Legends: The Music Never Ends

The Mambo Legends Orchestra is committed to keeping the sounds of the great Afro-Cuban bandleaders Machito, Tito Puente, and Tito Rodriguez alive for future generations. Comprised of several former members of these legendary orchestras, The Mambo Legends provide a link to the golden era of music in New York in the early 1940s, when the Machito Orchestra fused the big-band sound of popular music with the rhythms of Africa, Cuba, and Puerto Rico to create an enduring musical genre beloved around the world.



WKAR WORLD Listings

15 | Sun

8:00 Nature: Big Bend: The Wild Frontier of Texas

Roam the Wild West frontier land of the Rio Grande's Big Bend alongside its iconic animals, including black bears, rattlesnakes and scorpions.

17 | Tue

8:00 Nova: Nazca Desert Mystery

Who created the Nazca lines, one of archaeology's greatest enigmas, and why? Recent finds of long-hidden lines and figures etched into the Peruvian desert offer new clues to the origins and purpose behind these giant desert symbols.

18 | Wed

8:00 American Masters: Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Discover how Moreno defied her humble upbringing and racism to become one of a select group of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award winners. Explore her 70-year career with new interviews, clips of her iconic roles and scenes of the star on set today.

19 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: Como Vivimos (How We Live)

In California's Central Valley, hundreds of Latinx youth miss months of school annually, because they live with their families in one of the state?s farmworker housing centers. These subsidized apartments require families to move out each winter and relocate at least 50 miles away before being allowed to return in the spring. These cycles of displacement come at a high cost to families? futures.

9:30 Our Time: Immigration

New immigrants face steep challenges coming to the U.S. Often, though, it's the children of immigrants who find themselves caught between the traditions of their parents and the new norms in which they live. Filmmakers Josh Sun and Yolande Morrison navigate two very different worlds: living up to their parents' expectations while carving a uniquely American voice of their own.

20 | Fri

8:00 American Masters: Julia Alvarez: A Life Reimagined

21 | Sat

8:00 POV: The Last Out

Three Cuban baseball players leave their families and risk exile to train in Central America and chase their dreams of playing in the United States. At the shadowy nexus of the migrant trail and pro sports, The Last Out chronicles their difficult journey, from multi-step immigration obstacles and learning English to the broken promises and dubious motives of agents.

9:30 The Latinx Photography Project

A bilingual documentary film that explores a town in rural California working to integrate two distinct ethnic and linguistic groups through photography.

10:00 America ReFramed: Como Vivimos (How We Live)

11:30 Our Time: Immigration

23 | Mon

8:00 Independent Lens: Children of Las Brisas

In an impoverished Venezuela neighborhood, the power of music is put to the test for El Sistema national youth orchestra.

26 | Thu

8:00 America ReFramed: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

On May 5th, 1991, people took to the streets of Washington D.C.'s Mount Pleasant neighborhood to protest the police shooting of a young Salvadoran man, Daniel Gomez. Through testimony, song, poetry, and street theater, LA MANPLESA: An Uprising Remembered weaves together the collective memory of one of D.C.'s first barrios and dives into the roots of the '91 rebellion.

9:00 Singing Our Way to Freedom

SINGING OUR WAY TO FREEDOM chronicles the life and music of Ramon "Chunky" Sanchez, from his humble beginnings as a farmworker in Blythe, California to the dramatic moment when he received one of our nation's highest musical honors at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C. Chunky's arc of transformation from marginalized farm kid to charismatic social activist shows how one person can mobilize people to change the world.

28 | Sat

8:00 POV: Bulls and Saints

After 20 years of living in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home. Little do they know it will be the most difficult journey of their lives and reawaken an intense desire for a place to belong. Set between the rodeo arenas of North Carolina and the spellbinding Mexican town they yearn for, Bulls and Saints is a love story about reverse migration, rebellion, and redemption.

9:00 37th Hispanic Heritage Awards

10:00 America ReFramed: La Manplesa: An Uprising Remembered

11:00 Singing Our Way to Freedom

30 | Mon

8:00 POV: unseen

As a blind, undocumented immigrant, Pedro faces obstacles to obtain his college degree, become a social worker, and support his family. Uncertainty looms over him even after he graduates. Through experimental cinematography and sound, unseen reimagines the accessibility of cinema, while exploring the intersections of immigration, disability, and mental health.