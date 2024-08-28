© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Celebrating movie icons: Sidney Poitier

By Terry Gross
Published August 28, 2024 at 11:32 AM EDT

In this 2000 interview, Poitier talked about his disastrous first audition, why reading was a struggle and how he went on to become the most famous Black actor of his generation.

Terry Gross
Combine an intelligent interviewer with a roster of guests that, according to the Chicago Tribune, would be prized by any talk-show host, and you're bound to get an interesting conversation. Fresh Air interviews, though, are in a category by themselves, distinguished by the unique approach of host and executive producer Terry Gross. "A remarkable blend of empathy and warmth, genuine curiosity and sharp intelligence," says the San Francisco Chronicle.
