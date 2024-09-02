© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CHICKEN-CISE

By Michaeleen Doucleff
Published September 2, 2024 at 2:08 AM EDT

Not motivated to get to the gym? NPR’s Michaeleen Doucleff explores how functional exercise, such as gardening or taking care of chickens, racks up steps and squats.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Michaeleen Doucleff
Michaeleen Doucleff, PhD, is a correspondent for NPR's Science Desk. For nearly a decade, she has been reporting for the radio and the web for NPR's global health outlet, Goats and Soda. Doucleff focuses on disease outbreaks, cross-cultural parenting, and women and children's health.
See stories by Michaeleen Doucleff
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE