© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan has died from unknown causes

By Rodney Carmichael
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:49 PM EDT

The Hip hop star Rich Homie Quan rose to fame nationally in 2013 with his first hit single “Some Type of Way.” He died Thursday from unknown causes.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Rodney Carmichael
Rodney Carmichael is NPR Music's hip-hop staff writer. An Atlanta-bred cultural critic, he helped document the city's rise as rap's reigning capital for a decade while serving on staff as music editor, culture writer and senior writer for the defunct alt-weekly Creative Loafing.
See stories by Rodney Carmichael
Stay informed with WKAR's comprehensive 2024 Election coverage, available on-air and online. Our team provides accurate and timely information on key issues for mid-Michigan voters. Your support is essential for maintaining strong local journalism. Donate today to make a difference.
DONATE