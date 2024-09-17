Political violence incidents, including attempts on Trump's life, increases in 2024

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

We report on a more disturbing pattern in our politics. It's the persistence of political violence. Last weekend's apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump is the second of its kind. Trump himself made a false claim last week that led to dozens of threats and forced the state police to deploy in Springfield, Ohio. And it all adds to a very long list of violent incidents.

NPR's domestic extremism correspondent, Odette Yousef, joins us. Odette, this most recent incident seems to be yet another example that we're living, maybe, in an age of heightened political violence. I mean, is that actually the case?

ODETTE YOUSEF, BYLINE: Well, we've certainly been talking about growing political violence now for several years, A. You know, obviously, there have been these attempts, the attack on Paul Pelosi, January 6 and even going back to 2017, with the racist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. But there's another part of this that may not always come into focus right away, which bears, you know, remembering, which is, you know, the atmosphere of everyday political harassment, violence and threats that has taken root in the U.S. You know, we're hearing increasingly of threats against judges, election officers and even people who do jobs like teach at schools or work at libraries, you know? And there are many reasons for this, but I think chief among them is that political discourse in this country has put nearly everything into the so-called culture-war paradigm, so even people just doing their regular, apolitical jobs are getting caught up in it.

MARTÍNEZ: Has the U.S. gone through periods like this before?

YOUSEF: It has, you know? But I think the data seem to support the sense that we are in new waters - you know, at least if we're looking back over the last few decades. I spoke with Gary LaFree about this. He's a professor at the University of Maryland who's studied global terrorism. LaFree says there was quite a bit of terrorism in the U.S. in the '70s, but that more or less died down in the following decades.

GARY LAFREE: We had some years where we didn't have a single case that qualified for our database as terrorism in the United States in the 2000s. And then we start to see this uptick in about 2015, 2016.

YOUSEF: So right around the time Trump became a presidential candidate - and we're talking about a trend that's been in the making for almost a decade now.

MARTÍNEZ: OK. Let's, though, focus on the incidents apparently targeting President Trump. In both cases, investigators have not clearly found a motivation, but, of course, that could change. So how does that all fit into what we're talking about?

YOUSEF: Right. So many people are looking for evidence that the attacks were committed by people on the far right or on the far left. But so far, you know, their backgrounds are showing a mix. And, again, it's still early days, but terrorism experts say this kind of profile is actually increasingly common. Here's Colin Clarke of The Soufan Group.

COLIN CLARKE: It's really individuals kind of picking and choosing different ideologies or pieces of ideologies that may not seem coherent to us. In fact, they're often contradictory. That's becoming increasingly common because of the kind of online milieus and different kind of subcultures that people exist in.

YOUSEF: And what that means is we may not ever come to a satisfying understanding of what drove someone to commit this kind of violence.

MARTÍNEZ: So, Odette, I mean, we still have seven weeks until the election - sounds like a long time, but it can go very, very quickly. I mean, how much of a concern is still out there about the possibility of further violence?

YOUSEF: Yeah, there's a lot of concern about this, A, right now. I mean, some of the experts I spoke to said, you know, they're feeling very pessimistic about the coming weeks. You know, there's real worry over copycat incidents. There's, you know, alarm that attacks might target a wider range of high-profile figures. You know, and we're seeing a lot of concern that, you know, we're not only talking about the next just under two months. We are talking about a period of heightened risk that could go even beyond the election. You know, it could continue regardless of who wins.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah, and violence beyond the election has happened before. NPR's Odette Yousef, thank you very much.

