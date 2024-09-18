© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
WKAR Interview - Musical Theatre Composer Joey Contreras

WKAR Public Media | By Adam Yankowy,
Jamie Paisley
Published September 18, 2024 at 7:45 PM EDT
Composer Joey Contreras speaking with WKAR Showtunes Across the Mitten host Adam Yankowy
Jamie Paisley
Composer Joey Contreras speaking with WKAR host of Showtunes Across the Mitten, Adam Yankowy, about his musical "In Pieces," with a workshop performance at the Wharton Center, in collaboration with the New Musical Laboratory and the MSU Dept. of Theatre in the WKAR Studios on Thursday, Sept 12, 2024.

An interview with musical theatre composer Joey Contreras and WKAR host of "Showtunes Across the Mitten," Adam Yankowy. The two discuss Contreras' musical "In Pieces," which is having a workshop performance at Wharton Center for Performing Arts' Pasant Theatre, Sept 19-22.

They discuss Contreras' youth as a songwriter and member of the TLC Generation; how "In Pieces" helped Contreras get through the COVID Pandemic in more ways than one; the amazing crossover between his work and the Graphic Novel/Netflix show "Heartstopper"; how multitasking writing several musicals at once is fun for his brain, and much more.

Interview conducted in the WKAR Studios on Thursday, Sept 12th, 2024 & originally broadcast on WKAR on Friday, Sept 20th, 2024.
Adam Yankowy
Adam Yankowy is host of Showtunes Across the Mitten on 90.5 and streaming. He is also an assistant professor of musical theatre in the Department of Theatre at Michigan State University.
Jamie Paisley
Questionnaire:
