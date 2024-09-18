WKAR Interview - Musical Theatre Composer Joey Contreras

An interview with musical theatre composer Joey Contreras and WKAR host of "Showtunes Across the Mitten," Adam Yankowy. The two discuss Contreras' musical "In Pieces," which is having a workshop performance at Wharton Center for Performing Arts' Pasant Theatre, Sept 19-22.

They discuss Contreras' youth as a songwriter and member of the TLC Generation; how "In Pieces" helped Contreras get through the COVID Pandemic in more ways than one; the amazing crossover between his work and the Graphic Novel/Netflix show "Heartstopper"; how multitasking writing several musicals at once is fun for his brain, and much more.

Interview conducted in the WKAR Studios on Thursday, Sept 12th, 2024 & originally broadcast on WKAR on Friday, Sept 20th, 2024.