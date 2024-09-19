Five states planning to execute prisoners this week despite federal moratorium

Chiara Eisner is a reporter for NPR's investigations team. Eisner came to NPR from The State in South Carolina, where her investigative reporting on the experiences of former execution workers received McClatchy's President's Award and her coverage of the biomedical horseshoe crab industry led to significant restrictions of the harvest.
Support WKAR's commitment to delivering reliable local and national news, especially during this crucial election season, by contributing to our Fall Radio Drive today. Your donation helps maintain the high standards of journalism you find on our webpage and over the air. Donate now to ensure quality news coverage in mid-Michigan.