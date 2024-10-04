Season 1 Preview | Beyond the Score with Al Martin

Tue., Oct. 15, 2024, at 7:00pm at WKAR TV Studios | Join the conversation at a special preview of Beyond the Score, a groundbreaking series highlighting the intersection of sports and society. Ahead of the television broadcast premiere, experience an evening filled with thought-provoking stories and engaging discussion. | RSVP HERE (recommended)

Season 1 of Beyond the Score debuts Thursday, October 24 at 10pm ET on WKAR-TV in mid-Michigan and streaming.

Win or lose, there’s always a story "Beyond the Score." In the debut season of this WKAR original series, host Al Martin takes you on a journey exploring timely topics such as the explosive rise of E-Sports, the growing prominence of women's sports, athletes’ mental health struggles, and innovative sensory rooms in sports facilities. Each episode is designed to ignite conversation and inspire viewers to look beyond the game itself.

Before the preview, meet and speak with special guests featured throughout Season 1. Join the conversation after the preview with Al Martin, reporter, host, and producer, as he speaks with the special guests.

Scheduled guests* include:



Zac Clark, general manager of the Lansing Lugnuts

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler, Lugnuts radio broadcaster and media relations

James Moore, former Michigan State football fullback and founder of S.W.A.P.

Ozay Moore, Executive Director of All of the Above Hip Hop Academy and recording artist

Evening itinerary



6:45pm Doors open

7:00pm-7:20pm Meet and greet

7:20pm-8:30pm Program preview, Panel discussion, and Q&A

The event is free, but RSVP here is appreciated.

Supported in part by Capital Insurance Services.

WHERE

WKAR Studio A

Communication Arts & Sciences Building

Michigan State University

PARKING is available in the adjacent TROWBRIDGE RAMP #5. FREE after 6 p.m. on weekdays.

1149 Red Cedar Road, East Lansing, MI 48824

Google maps link: goo.gl/maps/upLFokCJxKK2

On the Air on WKAR-TV*



Thu Oct 24 10pm

Thu Nov 21 10pm

Thu Dec 19 10pm

* subject to change