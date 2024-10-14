© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan group aims to help Latinas who are struggling in the workforce

WKAR Public Media | By Michelle Jokisch Polo
Published October 14, 2024 at 4:53 AM EDT

Latinas are about 16% of the workforce, a crucial pillar of the U.S. economy. Yet, they feel they don’t reap the same benefits other workers enjoy, nor get the recognition they deserve. In Michigan, hundreds of Latinas is celebrating ten years of coming together to build connections, advance their professional aspirations and strengthen their representation in the workforce, all with a focus on gender and racial equity. 3:45 piece. REPORTER: WKAR’s Michelle Jokisch Polo. EDITOR; Alfredo Carbajal. SHOW: TBD.

Michelle Jokisch Polo
As WKAR's Bilingual Latinx Stories Reporter, Michelle reports in both English and Spanish on stories affecting Michigan's Latinx community.
See stories by Michelle Jokisch Polo
