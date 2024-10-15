© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Marqueetown | TV Special

WKAR Public Media
Published October 15, 2024 at 3:03 PM EDT
Illustration: Person viewing marquees for Nordic and Delft theatres
courtesy

Thu Oct 17 at 10:00 PM on WKAR-TV & STREAMING | No one fights to preserve a multiplex, but some people will risk everything to save a marquee.

Through booms and busts, Delft Theatres Inc. - and its innovative gem, The Nordic - endured in Marquette Michigan for almost 100 years, even as the world changed endlessly around them.

Local kid Bernie Rosendahl’s modern crusade to restore the historic arthouse to its former glory leads filmmakers to discover a hidden cinema empire in the Upper Peninsula. Portraying the fascinating history of motion pictures through one iconic screen - and featuring dozens of Michigan locations and characters - “Marqueetown” is a true story of chasing your dreams, redefining failure and success, and reembracing the enduring magic of cinema.

For more about this program, visit www.marqueetown.com
WKAR StayTuned Update
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE