© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election workers in Arizona are facing slurs and death threats

By Noah Caldwell,
Ailsa ChangA Martínez
Published October 17, 2024 at 4:49 AM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang and her team are reporting from Arizona, a key swing state that will help decide who becomes the next president.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Noah Caldwell
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Noah Caldwell
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE