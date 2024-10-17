© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Strip club Cinderella story 'Anora' wins top prize at Cannes

By Bob Mondello
Published October 17, 2024 at 5:12 PM EDT

Sean Baker's Palme d'Or-winning comedy Anora is a Cinderella story of sorts, with a standout performance by Mikey Madison as the title character.

Copyright 2024 NPR
