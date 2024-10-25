Is momentum enough to propel Spartans to victory over Michigan rivals?

Michigan State will go head to head with the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor Saturday. While Michigan will have home field advantage in the Big House, momentum could swing in the Spartan's favor.

WKAR’s Melorie Begay spoke with WKAR sports reporter Al Martin to learn more about who will get bragging rights in this year’s rivalry matchup.

Interview Highlights:

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: Okay. Al, so this past Saturday, the Spartans beat Iowa 32 to 20. How important is a win like this coming into a big rivalry game?

Al Martin: Oh, it's everything. Melorie. How you approach this week, especially when you talk about the intense rivalry that is Michigan and Michigan State. It is everything. Momentum is everything. You look at what happened last week, Michigan State coming off a bye week, prior to they had been riding a three-game losing streak, they lost to Boston College, Ohio State and Oregon.

You throw into the pot that it was also homecoming. You're playing an Iowa team that is always competitive each and every year within the Big 10. And then you also throw into that pot, the fact that it was another night game for Michigan State. Michigan State has played at night numerous times this season, and you look at the improvements that they had off of that bye week and that three game losing streak. Aidan Chiles almost throws for 300 yards, one touchdown. He did have one pick that has been a problem this season, but he looked better. The defense was dominant at times, and the run game looked improved. You compare that to Michigan, and you have quite a contrast.

Begay: So last year, Michigan dominated MSU with a massive 49 to zero win. But this year's Michigan is not the same as last year's Michigan, and now both teams are sitting with a 4-3 record is this MSU’s chance for payback?

Martin: I think so, Melorie. Of course, you look at last season, I mean, they went all the way, right. They won a national championship for goodness sake. Michigan comes into this matchup now, they are at home and that that does play a factor, anytime, you know, a team is at home in a rivalry game that does matter. But Michigan is riding a two-game losing streak. They lost to Washington and Illinois. Illinois, by the way, is one of the best teams in the Big 10, they have been one of the surprises of the Big 10. So I don't think that's a knock on Michigan that they lost to Illinois.

But you know this, this QB rotation has just been a mess, right? I mean, you look at how Jack Tuttle was the guy last week, he replaced Alex Orji and Davis Warren was at the start of the season. Look, that's the most important position on a football field, right? If you don't know who your guy behind center is going to be, on a week-to-week basis, that can pose problems, Melorie.

Now, Michigan is not naming a starting quarterback as of right now, heading into this game on Saturday, but you compare it to last year again, you mentioned that the 49 and nothing shutout, right? I mean again, a national championship team. J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, Mikey Sainristil, Junior Colson, these are all guys that are now getting paid to play the game at the next level, in the National Football League, so different teams, right?

Begay: So you mentioned MSU quarterback, Aidan Chiles. I'm curious, who or what do you think is going to be key to a possible win on Saturday? Is Aidan going to have to perform again?

Martin: No question, if Aidan Chiles has more than one turnover, it's going to be a problem for that Michigan State team to put up points, right? But again, Michigan State's offense did pick a wonderful time to go off with his most balanced game of the year last week against Iowa. Everything clicked. It was kind of like, where has this been right? But maybe Aidan is just kind of finding his footing right, and he's learning from his mistakes.

But also that ground game, Melorie. I mean, 202 yards. You know, the passing attack goes for 256 that is the definition of balance. So, it's not going to be easy, though. I mean, this Michigan team is solid, The run game for Michigan, I think is going to be something that they lean on a lot, and they also lead the Big 10 in terms of time of possession. How they control the clock. They keep the ball for almost 32 minutes per game.

Michigan State's defense, though, has played well against the run, so that's going to be an interesting matchup. If Michigan controls the clock, it's going to be tough for Michigan State to win, but if Michigan State and that offense with Aidan Chiles playing well again, he can't have more than one turnover, I can see Michigan State pulling this thing out.

Begay: So, things are looking up for the Spartans.

Martin: Things are looking up. How about that? Spartans got to be feeling good right now.

Begay: Thank you so much for joining me today. Thanks.

Martin: Thank you, Melorie. Bye.

