© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WNBPA President Talks CBA Opt-Out

By Jason Fuller,
Juana Summers
Published October 25, 2024 at 4:23 PM EDT

After the WNBA's record setting year, players are pushing for their salaries to match. The WNBA's union has rejected their collective bargaining agreement and could strike if a deal is not met.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Jason Fuller
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Jason Fuller
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE