What we know about the mysterious anti-Trump art popping up around the country

Andrew Limbong is a reporter for NPR's Arts Desk, where he does pieces on anything remotely related to arts or culture, from streamers looking for mental health on Twitch to Britney Spears' fight over her conservatorship. He's also covered the near collapse of the live music industry during the coronavirus pandemic. He's the host of NPR's Book of the Day podcast and a frequent host on Life Kit.
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.