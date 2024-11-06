States reject abortion protections for the first time since 'Roe' was overturned

Sarah McCammon is a National Correspondent covering the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast for NPR. Her work focuses on political, social and cultural divides in America, including abortion and reproductive rights, and the intersections of politics and religion. She's also a frequent guest host for NPR news magazines, podcasts and special coverage.
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.