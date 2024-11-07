What Trump's first 100 days might hold

Danielle Kurtzleben is a political correspondent assigned to NPR's Washington Desk. She appears on NPR shows, writes for the web, and is a regular on The NPR Politics Podcast. She is covering the 2020 presidential election, with particular focuses on on economic policy and gender politics.
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.