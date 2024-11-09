© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Researchers have disproved the Infinite Monkey Theorem

By Scott Simon
Published November 9, 2024 at 7:58 AM EST

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

On more certitude in this world has been overturned. The infinite monkey theorem holds that a monkey given an infinite amount of time at a keyboard would ultimately type out every possible text, including the complete works of Shakespeare. But two Australian researchers, Jay Falletta and Stephen Woodcock, calculate that if every one of the roughly 200,000 chimpanzees in the world typed one key per second, it take longer than the lifespan of the universe for a primate bard to repeat the words of Shakespeare. In fact, the BBC reports there would be just a 5% chance a chimp would even type the word bananas in their own simian lifetime. In other words, in a finite universe, do not count on an infinite monkey.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SIMON: But the researchers do not explain how a monkey at a keyboard managed to accompany BJ Leiderman, who writes our theme music, as apparently, no monkey will ever type, if music be the food of love, play on.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
