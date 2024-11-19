© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How the war with Russia, at the 1,000 day milestone, shaped one soldier and his wife

By Joanna Kakissis
Published November 19, 2024 at 4:31 AM EST

A Ukrainian soldier and his wife describe how 1,000 days of war have changed their lives and their country.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
See stories by Joanna Kakissis
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE