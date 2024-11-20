© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:06 AM EST

Congress grills FEMA head over disaster response, Trump picks business executive Linda McMahon to lead Education Department, and social media app Bluesky sees huge growth after Trump's election win.

Copyright 2024 NPR
