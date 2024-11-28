© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

With ceasefire in place, Lebanese displaced by war are returning home

By Lauren Frayer,
Rob Schmitz
Published November 28, 2024 at 5:06 AM EST

Following the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanese refugees are returning to the south of the country to see if their homes are still standing.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.
DONATE