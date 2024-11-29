© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
A famed Capitol Hill restaurant is closing its doors

By Rob Schmitz
Published November 29, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST

Capitol Hill staple Charlie Palmer Steak will serve its last porterhouse on Friday. It became a destination for lobbyists and lawmakers.

Copyright 2024 NPR
