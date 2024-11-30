© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Post-ceasefire with Israel, Lebanon reckons with large-scale damage and displacement

By Lauren Frayer,
Scott Simon
Published November 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM EST

Parts of southern Lebanon now look like Gaza. The World Bank estimates $8.5 billion in damage to Lebanon from the Israel-Hezbollah war.

Lauren Frayer
Scott Simon
