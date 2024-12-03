© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
CDC is recalling Mexican cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak

By Allison Aubrey
Published December 3, 2024 at 7:19 AM EST

The latest in a string of food safety recalls, the CDC is recalling Mexican cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened at least 68 people in 19 states.

Copyright 2024 NPR
