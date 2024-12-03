How a theater in the Amazon is staging a comeback

Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
Help WKAR continue delivering essential reporting and programming to mid-Michigan by making your Giving Tuesday gift. We're aiming for 300 donations by December 3rd, and each early gift will strengthen your community resource and support the programs you love. Support your community public media station today.