WKAR Radio Holiday Specials 2024

New Year’s Day From Vienna - LIVE, underwritten locally by PLAS Labs.

DECEMBER 2024

20 | Fri

11am

In Winter’s Glow

A winter solstice program, with modern classical sounds for the longest night of the year, chosen especially to complement the chilly, starry nights of the season. Hosted by Steve Seel.

1pm

The Film Score – Music for the Winter Holidays

An hour-long special devoted to holiday and wintertime movie music. In addition to beloved standards, host Michael Phillips shares an eclectic mix of wintry film scores. Bundle up and enjoy.

2pm

Holiday Glory with the MSU Symphony Orchestra and Various Choirs

More than 250 voices join the MSU Symphony Orchestra to celebrate the joy and spirit of the season in an uplifting, powerful concert. The evening features Gloria by Francis Poulenc, a vibrant choral work with ceremonial joy, rich orchestration, and lyrically expressive melodies. Also included are selections from Messiah by George Frideric Handel, a monumental oratorio renowned for its powerful choruses and intricate arias. Conducted by Sandra Snow and Jonathan Reed. Recorded Sat., Dec. 7 at MSU Wharton Center. PRODUCED AT WKAR

21 | Sat

8-10pm

A Jazzy Little Christmas, hosted by Michael Stratton

This talented ensemble, led by Rodney Whitaker, selects their favorite holiday tunes and infuses them with joyful and imaginative interpretations that captivate audiences year after year. This year, the concert is extra special with the addition of jazz vocalist Carmen Bradford, the newest member of the group, whose exceptional voice brings an enchanting new dimension to performances. Joined by special guests, this all-star cast of master improvisers brings festive cheer and thrilling performances to fill the hall with holiday spirit. The concert will be hosted by WKAR’s Michael Stratton, host of A Groove Supreme. Recorded Sat. Dec. 14, 2024. PRODUCED AT WKAR

23 | Mon

11am

A Chanticleer Christmas

The beloved, Grammy-winning men’s chorus brings its “rich, intricately blended sound” (The Washington Post) to its signature holiday celebration. The centuries-spanning program ranges from Renaissance masterworks to roof-raising spirituals.

24 | Tue

9am

Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season

Sara Schneider, producer and host of Early Music Now, presents Gaudete! Early Music for the Christmas Season: a mixture of joyful and contemplative sounds of the season. In this 1-hour holiday special, we’ll hear a Byzantine chant by Kassiani, and selections from Missa Puer natus est nobis by Thomas Tallis, plus hymns and motets from Spain, Germany, and France. Our performers include The Cardinall’s Musick, Theatre of Voices, Cappella Romana, and Oltremontano.

10am

A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from the Choir of King’s College Cambridge

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols presents your audience with an opportunity to share in a live, world-wide Christmas Eve broadcast of a service of Biblical readings, carols, and related seasonal Classical music. This special will be presented by one of the world’s foremost choirs of men and boys and performed in an acoustically and architecturally renowned venue, the 500-year-old Chapel of King’s College, Cambridge, England. Hosted by Michael Barone.

Noon

Carols, Customs, and Candlelight: A Celtic Christmas Celebration

The Celtic lands of Northwestern Europe have an especially rich musical heritage, and many Christmas songs and carols come from places like Ireland, Scotland, Brittany and other Celtic nations. Listen as host Andrea Blain explores music and customs that have roots in ancient winter celebrations and traditional Christmas festivals. The music features classical ensembles and soloists like Apollo’s Fire and Bryn Terfel, as well as traditional instruments like harp, fiddle and mandolin. Lots of well-known Christmas music comes from the Celtic tradition, and some very beautiful but lesser-known festive music.

1pm

In Winter’s Glow

2pm

St. Olaf Christmas Festival 2024: Celebrating 150 Years of St. Olaf College

For one and a half centuries, St. Olaf has been a hub of connections, knowledge, and growth. And for more than a century, the St. Olaf Christmas festival has been a cherished part of that history. Join us as we celebrate their legacy. Hosted by Valerie Kahler.

6pm

3 Tales of Christmas with Cantus

In Christmas with Cantus, Cantus weaves together three holiday stories with time-honored carols and new classics. Blending narration and song, the program features Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Christine Lê’s The Hawai’i Snowman, alongside Mark Twain’s “A Letter from Santa Claus,” offering an opportunity to reflect on the meaning and joy of the holiday season. Hosted by Melissa Ousley.

10pm

A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from the Choir of King’s College Cambridge

25 | Wed

9-9:59am

Welcome Christmas with VocalEssence

Welcome Christmas is a perennial Christmas favorite from VocalEssence, one of the world's premier choral ensembles, conducted by Philip Brunelle and G. Phillip Shoultz. Join host Bonnie North for an hour of traditional carols and new discoveries, including including the world premiere of three beloved Latvian carols by composer Ēriks Ešenvalds.

10am

Holiday Glory with the MSU Symphony Orchestra and Various Choirs

11am

All is Bright

All Is Bright, with host Lynne Warfel, offers an hour of gorgeous, contemplative choral music that tells the traditional Christmas story with songs about angels, the star and the manger scene. Featured artists include Cantus, Chanticleer, Cambridge Singers, Bryn Terfel, Emma Kirkby, Jessye Norman, and a variety of choirs.

Noon

A Festival of 9 Lessons and Carols, Live from the Choir of King’s College Cambridge

2pm

Carols as Home with the Imani Winds

Carols as Home features a modern take on classic Christmas carols, hosted by Imani Winds founding oboist, Toyin Spellman-Diaz. Toyin coaxes intimate stories of Christmas memories from the members of the ensemble, and why these classic carols are still essential today. Hosted by Imani’s Toyin Spellman-Diaz.

3pm

A Chanticleer Christmas

6pm

NPR’s Hanukkah Lights 2024

This NPR favorite returns with the best of the best Hanukkah Lights stories plus a special musical performance by The LeeVees. Hosted by Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz.

26 | Thu

9am

Candles Burning Brightly

A new, delightful hour for everyone to celebrate the Jewish Festival of Lights! Lots of music from Jewish communities around the world, plus a hilarious lesson on how to prepare a classic Chanukah dish, and a timeless and touching holiday story that brings light into every home. Hosted by Mindy Ratner.

1-2pm

A Seasons Griot

One-hour Kwanzaa celebration in story and song. Hosted by acclaimed storyteller Madafo Lloyd Wilson, this annual special captures the tales and traditions of African American and African peoples.

2pm

The Sounds of Kwanzaa

During the aftermath of the Watts Uprisings in the 1960s, Dr. Maulana Karenga decided to create a special December holiday designed for Black people to celebrate themselves, their culture, and their future liberation. Today, Kwanzaa is still celebrated by not only Afro-Americans, but Black people around the globe! In this broadcast, Garrett McQueen offers a background on the history of Kwanzaa and its guiding principles, alongside musical selections that highlight the spirit of the celebration. The show features the compositions of Florence Price, Duke Ellington, Sean O’Loughlin, and special performances by Imani Winds.

31 | Tue

9am

A Chanukah Celebration with Chicago A Cappella

Join Jonathan Miller, artistic director of Chicago a cappella and longtime champion of Jewish choral music, for an inspiring and informative show featuring choral music set to Chanukah texts. Familiar tunes include “I Have a Little Dreidel” (both in its original Yiddish form and in a neo-funk Hebrew/English setting), a swing version of “S’vivon” by Steve Barnett, and a lively setting of the traditional melody for “Al-Hanissim (“For the Miracles”)” by Elliot Levine. Heartfelt original compositions by American and British composers provide added depth of expression to celebrating the holiday. Such works include “Lo Yisa Goy,” a plea for peace by Stacy Garrop; Bob Applebaum’s stirring new version of “Haneirot Halalu”; and movements from the majestic “Hallel Suite” by London-based Daniel Tunkel. All selections are performed by Chicago a cappella, the virtuoso vocal ensemble now in its 23rd season. Jonathan Miller provides liturgical and cultural background as part of this unique look inside old and newer choral Chanukah traditions.

JANUARY 2025

1 | Wed

11am

New Year’s Day From Vienna 2025 LIVE

Underwritten locally by PLAS Labs

The ever popular annual New Year’s Day Concert will be performed by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Riccardo Muti. With this concert it is not only the desire of the Vienna Philharmonic to provide musically definitive interpretations of the masterworks of this genre, but also, as musical ambassadors of Austria, to send people all over the world a New Year's greeting in the spirit of hope, friendship and peace. Hosted by WBUR's Lisa Mullins.

6-7pm

Chanukah Memories and Melodies

Six prominent artists share memories of Chanukah, and the music the holiday brings to mind. From soothing to surprising, from reverent to rowdy, their musical choices will inspire and delight you. With Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh, MacArthur “Genius” grant recipient cellist Alisa Weilerstein, founder of the Detroit-based Sphinx Foundation, and more. Hosted by WQXR's Elliott Forrest.

