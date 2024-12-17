© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Turns out the bald eagle wasn't the official U.S. bird until this week

By Tyler Bartlam,
John KetchumAri Shapiro
Published December 17, 2024 at 6:06 PM EST

It wasn't until this week that Congress passed a law making the bald eagle the official U.S. bird. And one man spearheaded the effort to get this done.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
John Ketchum
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
As the year ends, your gift to WKAR is more important than ever. Donate $60 or more before December 31, and we’ll donate a WKAR Reading Kit to a child in need in our community. Your generosity not only supports our vital journalism for the upcoming year but also fosters a love for reading in young minds. Together, we can create a brighter future!
DONATE