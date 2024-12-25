How to cure loneliness? Stammtisch.

Laurel Wamsley is a reporter for NPR's News Desk. She reports breaking news for NPR's digital coverage, newscasts, and news magazines, as well as occasional features. She was also the lead reporter for NPR's coverage of the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.
As the year ends, your gift to WKAR is more important than ever. Donate $60 or more before December 31, and we’ll donate a WKAR Reading Kit to a child in need in our community. Your generosity not only supports our vital journalism for the upcoming year but also fosters a love for reading in young minds. Together, we can create a brighter future!