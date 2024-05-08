Mid-Michigan's May 7 special election results

The May 7 special election is over and officials are announcing the results.

Voters in Lansing selected nine individuals to fill the city’s charter revision commission. It’s the first time in decades that the state capital will rework its central governing document, a process estimated to take up to three years.

Elsewhere in mid-Michigan, bond proposals to fund improvements at various school districts were decided at the ballot box.

Local clerks have published unofficial results for the various races.

Find May 7, 2024 special election results here

Lansing’s City Charter Commission

Lansing City Charter Commission Members Votes cast for a candidate Percent of total vote Joan Bauer 6,216 6.18% Brian C. Jeffries 5,112 5.08% Guillermo Z. Lopez 5,032 5.00% Elizabeth Driscoll Boyd 4,553 4.53% Lori Adams Simon 3,628 3.61% Muhammad A. Qawwee II 3,407 3.39% Jody Washington 3,222 3.20% Jazmin Anderson 3,106 3.09% Ben Dowd 3,007 2.99%

East Lansing Public Schools Bond Proposal

YES – 3,141 (67.8%)

NO – 1,475 (31.8%)

St. Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal

NO – 2,205 (51.3%)

YES – 2,096 (48.7%)

Holt Public Schools Bond Proposal

YES – 2,916 (50.3%)

NO – 2,879 (49.7%)

Waverly Community Schools Bond Proposal