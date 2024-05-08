© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Mid-Michigan's May 7 special election results

WKAR Public Media
Published May 8, 2024 at 2:37 AM EDT
Lieza Klemm
/
WKAR News

The May 7 special election is over and officials are announcing the results.

Voters in Lansing selected nine individuals to fill the city’s charter revision commission. It’s the first time in decades that the state capital will rework its central governing document, a process estimated to take up to three years.

Elsewhere in mid-Michigan, bond proposals to fund improvements at various school districts were decided at the ballot box.

Local clerks have published unofficial results for the various races.

Find May 7, 2024 special election results here

Lansing’s City Charter Commission

Lansing City Charter Commission MembersVotes cast for a candidatePercent of total vote

Joan Bauer

6,216

6.18%

Brian C. Jeffries

5,112

5.08%

Guillermo Z. Lopez

5,032

5.00%

Elizabeth Driscoll Boyd

4,553

4.53%

Lori Adams Simon

3,628

3.61%

Muhammad A. Qawwee II

3,407

3.39%

Jody Washington

3,222

3.20%

Jazmin Anderson

3,106

3.09%

Ben Dowd

3,007

2.99%

East Lansing Public Schools Bond Proposal

  • YES – 3,141 (67.8%)
  • NO – 1,475 (31.8%)

St. Johns Public Schools Bond Proposal

  • NO – 2,205 (51.3%)
  • YES – 2,096 (48.7%)

Holt Public Schools Bond Proposal

  • YES – 2,916 (50.3%)
  • NO – 2,879 (49.7%)

Waverly Community Schools Bond Proposal

  • YES – 1,766 (60.5%)
  • NO – 1,153 (39.5%)
