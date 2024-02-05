2024 Elections

-
Michigan’s presidential primary is on Feb. 27.
Analysis shows only three of the new proposed plans for redrawing some Metro Detroit state House districts comply with federal law.
Experts say with the way the primary is shaping up, both parties will know their nominees before the Michigan primary.
The Reo Elections Office is offering early voting and absentee ballots during this year's elections.
The 69-year-old Democrat stated she is stepping aside for "a new generation of leaders." Byrum's term is set to end on Jan. 1, 2025.
The Citizens for Local Choice ballot committee wants to reverse the state's ability to preempt local zoning rules to permit large wind and solar energy farms.
Two Democrats and one Republican were chosen to fill vacancies on the board responsible for drawing the state's legislative district maps.
The Michigan State Capitol Commission received an emailed bomb threat Wednesday morning. Federal and state law enforcement say there is no credible risk in Lansing or at other capitol locations where threats were reported.
State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet (D-Bay City) announced Wednesday that she is running for Michigan’s open 8th Congressional District seat.
Michigan’s Supreme Court is keeping former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary election ballot.