Washington, D.C., is celebrating MLK's birthday a little early this year

SCOTT DETROW, HOST:

Residents of Washington, D.C., gather today to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day with an annual Peace Walk two days before the official holiday. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, which is Monday, loomed large at the gathering. Sarah Y. Kim of member station WAMU reports.

SARAH Y KIM, BYLINE: Every year for Martin Luther King Day, people gather in southeast D.C. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X Avenues. The annual walk honors Dr. King and his legacy. Reverend Wanda Thompson, pastor of the Ambassador Baptist Church, says they're bearing the torches of Black women, too, like civil rights activists Fannie Lou Hamer and Rosa Parks.

WANDA THOMPSON: Black women, don't let anybody tell you that you cannot do because you have always done.

KIM: Speakers at the rally alluded to the election and said the walk was a call to action for peace and loving their community. Thompson said the greatest enemy of civil rights isn't the incoming administration but rather the fear to act.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #1: I won't be afraid.

THOMPSON: I won't be afraid.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #1: I won't be afraid.

THOMPSON: And if I'm afraid...

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #1: And if I'm afraid...

THOMPSON: ...I'm going to push on anyhow.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #1: ...I'm going to push on anyhow.

THOMPSON: Thank you, everybody.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Amen.

KIM: The event was also a celebration, with a parade of bands and dance groups from local schools. Reverend George Gilbert Jr., executive director for the Center for Racial Equity and Justice, says it's not just about the birthday of the civil rights leader.

GEORGE GILBERT JR: We still have to fight the fight of the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s.

KIM: Gilbert calls President-elect Donald Trump a mouthpiece for racists and says Trump also has an antagonistic relationship with the district.

GILBERT: We're in a situation of not knowing how he will affect our city.

KIM: With Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress, there are concerns about more federal interference in D.C. Trump has threatened tighter federal control of D.C.'s government. Some residents even worry about whether the local government will continue to exist. Still, Gilbert says Black people are hopeful and have been through the worst.

GILBERT: So whatever comes our way, we know that if we keep our hand in God's hand and we keep fighting and keep marching, keep speaking out against the atrocities of the world, that we will make a difference.

KIM: Darrell Ashton is with nonprofit Alliance for Concerned Men and gives the overdose reversal drug Narcan and food to people on the streets. Ashton is a native of southeast D.C., and, unlike most residents, he's a Republican.

DARRELL ASHTON: So, like, these last four years have been brutal, brutal.

KIM: Ashton says he loves being in the community. He's come to the parade in previous years. It brings Ashton a lot of joy.

ASHTON: First of all, unity, solidarity, the good vibes, and just to come out and just celebrate with all the high schools and, you know, people just coming together, all nationalities, and just celebrating Martin Luther King Day.

KIM: The walk is in predominantly Black Ward 8 and is a celebration of this area. Rebecca Beavers says she's proud of her native southeast D.C.

REBECCA BEAVERS: Even though, like, it feels like we're going backwards, there's still, like, a sense that we're moving forward in regards to civil rights and equality for all.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Chanting) Fired up.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #2: (Chanting) Ready to go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Chanting) Fired up.

UNIDENTIFIED GROUP #2: (Chanting) Ready to go.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Chanting) Fired up.

KIM: For NPR News, I'm Sarah Y. Kim in Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.