Chicago braces for ICE crackdown

By Jasmine Garsd
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:50 PM EST

President Trump's "border czar," Tom Homan, has said raids to crack down on illegal immigration will begin this week in Chicago. People in the city are bracing.

