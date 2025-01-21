Rubio's first day in office

Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
Kickstart 2025 with a commitment to quality journalism in mid-Michigan! Your donation to WKAR ensures trusted news and essential storytelling remain accessible to everyone. Together, we can start the new year strong—make your impact today!