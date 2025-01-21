© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Trump issues Jan. 6 pardons

By Carrie Johnson,
Tom DreisbachAri Shapiro
Published January 21, 2025 at 4:46 PM EST

President Trump issued pardons for nearly everyone charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, undoing a complex Justice Department probe in a moment.

Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Tom Dreisbach
Tom Dreisbach is a correspondent on NPR's Investigations team focusing on breaking news stories.
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015.
