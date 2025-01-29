© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

By Steve Inskeep,
Michel Martin
Published January 29, 2025 at 4:22 AM EST

Trump trying to dramatically reshape federal government, RFK Jr. faces Senate confirmation hearings for HHS secretary, national assessment on reading and math shows students struggling post-pandemic.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Kickstart 2025 with a commitment to quality journalism in mid-Michigan! Your donation to WKAR ensures trusted news and essential storytelling remain accessible to everyone. Together, we can start the new year strong—make your impact today!
DONATE